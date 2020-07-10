140 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Apartment List
5 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
1 Unit Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.

1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.

1 Unit Available
North End
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
617 E 57th St
617 East 57th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1308 sqft
617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx.

Contact for Availability
South End
120 East 91st Street
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

Contact for Availability
North End
1111 N K St 207
1111 North K Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
Immaculate One Bedroom in Stadium District - Property Id: 310659 “Groovy”mid century building in Stadium District. Adorable one bedroom, full bath, top floor condo. Minutes to parks,schools,hospitals and more. Water/garbage included.

1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.

1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
1120 Browns Point Blvd., NE - Unit A
1120 Browns Point Boulevard Northeast, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Brown's Point Apartment For Rent - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom is located at the top of Brown's Point. You can see Mt. Rainier from your own deck. Please call Liz Frye at 360.918.6265 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3429332)

1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2350 Court G
2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1474 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma.

1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,

1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.

1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
1515 Dock St 209
1515 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
West End
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.

1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.

1 Unit Available
North End
1009 N Washington St
1009 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1225 sqft
1009 N Washington St Available 08/05/20 Cute As a Button Craftsman in North Tacoma. - This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining.

Contact for Availability
Central Tacoma
818 South Ferry Street
818 South Ferry Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
FOR RENT! Adorable Craftsman home in Central Tacoma just a block from all Sixth Avenues shops, bars, and restaurants. This 1 bed 1 bath comes fully furnished with lots of cool updates.

1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2913 S 17th Street
2913 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath. The tenants in the lower apartment share the front door, a bathroom on the main floor and laundry room with you.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
122 East 54th Street
122 East 54th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Remodeled home in a great area of Tacoma. No Pets! Larger rambler remodeled. Newer bathroom Kitchen. Single Car garage. No PETS! 3 Bed 1 Bath Home.

1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.

July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tacoma rents held steady over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,568 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,568 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

