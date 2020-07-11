Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 04:40pm
Contact for Availability
South End
120 East 91st Street
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North End
1111 N K St 207
1111 North K Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
Immaculate One Bedroom in Stadium District - Property Id: 310659 “Groovy”mid century building in Stadium District. Adorable one bedroom, full bath, top floor condo. Minutes to parks,schools,hospitals and more. Water/garbage included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
636 N Prospect St B1
636 N Prospect St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,125
450 sqft
Unit B1 Available 07/15/20 Modern Studio in Awesome Courtyard Fourplex - Property Id: 313158 ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED BY PHONE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
• Pending Application • - Apply, be approved, and take $200.00 off your move-in costs! Please see the disclosure in all caps below. Expires July 15, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
South End
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
3606 Larchmont Ave NE
3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2566 sqft
3606 Larchmont Ave NE Available 06/01/20 NE Tacoma 2500 s/f plus home with wrap around deck. Available June 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
3801 A St
3801 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
239 NORPOINT WAY NE
239 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1050 sqft
NE Tacoma 3 bedroom Duplex with Garage on Norpoint Way!! - Welcome home to this conveniently located duplex in NE Tacoma. Home comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. All bedrooms on the second floor.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.

July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tacoma rents held steady over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,568 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,568 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

