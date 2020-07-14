Madison25 Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Monthly Income
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $700, Second Pet: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage Parking: $100.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $75
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.