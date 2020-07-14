All apartments in Tacoma
Madison25 Apartments
Madison25 Apartments

3911 North 25th Street · (253) 780-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison25 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car charging
conference room
courtyard
WELCOME TO MADISON25.
Could you be more central?

Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants. A walker's paradise and commuter's dream, Madison25 is sitting pretty in North Tacoma with the views to match.

Foodie Focused

With an ever-evolving menu of live kitchen demonstrations and foodie-focused events, Madison25 is a refined foodie's paradise. Did we mention there's over a dozen restaurants within walking distance? Prefer your own culinary wizardry? Local favorite Metropolitan Market is steps away as well.

Fresh Living

Go ahead, attach that basket to your bike and ride home with a bottle of wine and a fresh baguette. We get it&mdash;living at Madison25 just inspires that je n'ais se quoi lifestyle. Whatever that wave of inspiration is, we're calling it fresh living and we're just as excited about it as you are.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Monthly Income
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $700, Second Pet: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage Parking: $100.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $75
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison25 Apartments have any available units?
Madison25 Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison25 Apartments have?
Some of Madison25 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison25 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Madison25 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison25 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Madison25 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments offers parking.
Does Madison25 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison25 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments has a pool.
Does Madison25 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Madison25 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison25 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
