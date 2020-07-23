208 Apartments for rent in Pierce County, WA

/
9 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
9 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
11 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
22 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
19 Units Available
Parkland
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,175
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
940 sqft
Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor.
8 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,501
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
11 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,368
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Southern Pines
8219 29th Avenue Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just South of Tacoma Mall Southern Pines Apartments are s are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living
1 Unit Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
2 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
8 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
3 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
14 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,306
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
4 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
9 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,349
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
21 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
4 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
10 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1300 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
22 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
58 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Some of the colleges located in the Pierce County area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
