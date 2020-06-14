Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with garage

Tacoma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Tacoma
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,187
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1105 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northeast Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,274
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,143
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
Madison25 Apartments
3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO MADISON25. Could you be more central? Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkland
2 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3122 S. 8th St.
3122 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1416 S L Street
1416 South L Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is situated back on a lager lot and has a nicely landscaped yard with a fire pit and deck. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and approx. 832 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

