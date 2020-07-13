113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$999
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
8 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,035
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
617 E 57th St
617 East 57th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1308 sqft
617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
• Pending Application • - Apply, be approved, and take $200.00 off your move-in costs! Please see the disclosure in all caps below. Expires July 15, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
1515 Dock St 209
1515 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West End
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
South End
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
3801 A St
3801 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
239 NORPOINT WAY NE
239 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1050 sqft
NE Tacoma 3 bedroom Duplex with Garage on Norpoint Way!! - Welcome home to this conveniently located duplex in NE Tacoma. Home comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. All bedrooms on the second floor.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
South End
4633 South Park Avenue
4633 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
1318 South J St. Unit B
1318 South J Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More! - Address: 1318 S. J.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
South End
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 2
3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
560 sqft
This newly renovated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the perfect place for you to call home! Offering newly refinished wood flooring, throughout living spaces, ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4027 South Junett Street, Apt B
4027 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Newer Build Spacious Luxury Townhomes! Incredible convenience! Centrally located, 5 minutes from downtown Tacoma, 10 minutes to JBLM, 1 block from The Tacoma Mall, 1 minute to I-5.

July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tacoma rents held steady over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,568 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,568 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

