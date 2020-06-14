Apartment List
/
WA
/
tacoma
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Finding an apartment in Tacoma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Central Tacoma
2 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
720 S Monroe St
720 South Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1393 sqft
Adorable 2BD/1Bath Tacoma Rambler! - This cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath rambler is walking distance to 6th Ave shopping & dining and is near Hwy 16, Hwy 705, & I-5. Just 16 miles to JBLM. The kitchen opens to the sunken living room for that open concept feeling.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3005 S 14th St
3005 South 14th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 bath home in Tacoma!!!!! - ****** MUST SEE ****** Beautifully re-modeled and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house in a great neighborhood. Huge yard! New appliances throughout. Washer and dryer. Close to everything-UPS- Stadium.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1416 S L Street
1416 South L Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
832 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Tacoma Home - This home is situated back on a lager lot and has a nicely landscaped yard with a fire pit and deck. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and approx. 832 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1101 A St Unit 802
1101 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
1101 A St Unit 802 Available 07/01/20 Fresh Loft Condo - Custom Chef's kitchen. 12 Ft ceilings. Custom bath and shower. Unimpeded views of the Commencement Bay, Thea Foss Waterway and Mt. Rainier. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845712)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North End Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Open to Applications - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below. Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
3571 E Portland Ave # B
3571 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
See all listings by PMI here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound This newly updated duplex has all you could want, with a new kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, and hardwoods throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1
68 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
South End
1 Unit Available
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12
3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
560 sqft
This 1950's apartment building is newly renovated all while keeping its old Tacoma charm! Offering new vinyl flooring throughout the living spaces, beautiful ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz countertops in

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South End
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
3801 A St
3801 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tacoma, WA

Finding an apartment in Tacoma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTacoma 3 BedroomsTacoma Accessible ApartmentsTacoma Apartments under $1,100Tacoma Apartments under $1,200
Tacoma Apartments with BalconyTacoma Apartments with GarageTacoma Apartments with GymTacoma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTacoma Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTacoma Apartments with Parking
Tacoma Apartments with PoolTacoma Apartments with Washer-DryerTacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Luxury PlacesTacoma Pet Friendly PlacesTacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus