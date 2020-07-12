/
south tacoma
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
154 Apartments for rent in South Tacoma, Tacoma, WA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,025
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,174
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.
1 of 16
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4046 South 31st Street - 3
4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5221 South Tacoma Way - 1
5221 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,895
1251 sqft
Wow! Check out this beautifully updated industrial office or showroom space on the HIGHLY traveled South Tacoma Way.
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4027 South Junett Street, Apt B
4027 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Newer Build Spacious Luxury Townhomes! Incredible convenience! Centrally located, 5 minutes from downtown Tacoma, 10 minutes to JBLM, 1 block from The Tacoma Mall, 1 minute to I-5.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,251
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 Court G
2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1474 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2913 S 17th Street
2913 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath. The tenants in the lower apartment share the front door, a bathroom on the main floor and laundry room with you.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.
