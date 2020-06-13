119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
207 Norpoint Way NE
207 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
205 Norpoint Way NE
205 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new town home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
213 Norpoint Way NE
213 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
620 S Ainsworth Ave
620 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
615 N. Monroe St
615 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Tacoma home close to everything! - 3/4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2632 square foot home. Remodeled kitchen with LG hi-mac counters, stainless appliances, large gas range and soft close drawers and cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3122 S. 8th St.
3122 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA
Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
2611 N 30th St
2611 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA
CHARMING 1902 2-story with SWEEPING WATER VIEW! - CHARMING vintage home built in 1902 but carefully maintained thru the years and recently tastefully refreshed and remodeled to provide all the functional amenities that you want. And the VIEW...

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2913 S 17th Street
2913 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA
PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION BELOW: This is a Shared Home. You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
South End
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tacoma rent trends were flat over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,260 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,569 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,569 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tacoma.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

