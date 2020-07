Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking internet access media room package receiving garage business center e-payments pool table smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our apartments for rent in Tacoma, Washington boast one of the greatest locations in town. We are near the intersection of I-705 and I-5 to give you convenient access to anywhere in the area. We are 40 minutes away from downtown Seattle, so you can enjoy an easy commute and all that the area has to offer. We are also only ten minutes away from the Tacoma Mall, making it convenient for you to enjoy plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options close by. Want to live in this great area? Apply online today.