Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
525 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
West End
56 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
New Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
729 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
West End
16 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North End
1 Unit Available
Madison25 Apartments
3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
716 sqft
WELCOME TO MADISON25. Could you be more central? Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South End
2 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northeast Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
643 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
822 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North End
4 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
420 sqft
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Tacoma
2 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Open to Applications - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below. Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
South Tacoma
1 Unit Available
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
South End
1 Unit Available
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12
3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
560 sqft
This 1950's apartment building is newly renovated all while keeping its old Tacoma charm! Offering new vinyl flooring throughout the living spaces, beautiful ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz countertops in

1 of 16

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
New Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1318 South J St. Unit B
1318 South J Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More! - Address: 1318 S. J.
Results within 1 mile of Tacoma
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tacoma rent trends were flat over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,260 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,569 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,569 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tacoma.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

