Tacoma, WA
Sienna Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Sienna Park

10710 17th Ave S · (253) 785-9076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703D · Avail. Aug 11

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 704C · Avail. Aug 5

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 703J · Avail. Aug 11

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609B · Avail. Aug 11

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sienna Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
cable included
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
Close to I-5, PLU and More!

Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers. All this plus just 4 minutes away from Pacific Lutheran University.

Residents at Sienna Park Apartments also gain access to our fantastic community amenities like our state of the art fitness center, beautiful swimming pool, and updated clubhouse. Have you been looking for a home that is convenient and comfortable at an affordable price? Look no further… you’ll find this and much more at Sienna Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $525/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sienna Park have any available units?
Sienna Park has 4 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Sienna Park have?
Some of Sienna Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sienna Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sienna Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sienna Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sienna Park is pet friendly.
Does Sienna Park offer parking?
No, Sienna Park does not offer parking.
Does Sienna Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sienna Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sienna Park have a pool?
Yes, Sienna Park has a pool.
Does Sienna Park have accessible units?
No, Sienna Park does not have accessible units.
Does Sienna Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Sienna Park does not have units with dishwashers.
