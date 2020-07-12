/
south end
169 Apartments for rent in South End, Tacoma, WA
1 Unit Available
755 S 38th St
755 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$5,000
6400 sqft
Commercial space for lease. Large retail space. Bring your business to the Lincoln Business District.
1 Unit Available
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.
1 Unit Available
4633 South Park Avenue
4633 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 2
3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
560 sqft
This newly renovated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the perfect place for you to call home! Offering newly refinished wood flooring, throughout living spaces, ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz
1 Unit Available
8047 S Alaska ST
8047 South Alaska Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
8047 S Alaska ST Available 08/03/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom in Convenient Location! - This Tacoma Split-Level offers incredible space and luxury finishes! Upstairs find hardwood floors throughout the open living, dining and kitchen! The kitchen
Results within 1 mile of South End
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
2 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
13 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
11 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
2 Units Available
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
10 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,174
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
4 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
4 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
4 Units Available
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
2 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
1 Unit Available
617 E 57th St
617 East 57th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1308 sqft
617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx.
1 Unit Available
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.
1 Unit Available
2350 Court G
2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1474 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma.
1 Unit Available
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.
1 Unit Available
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1076 sqft
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
122 East 54th Street
122 East 54th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Remodeled home in a great area of Tacoma. No Pets! Larger rambler remodeled. Newer bathroom Kitchen. Single Car garage. No PETS! 3 Bed 1 Bath Home.
