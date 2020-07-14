All apartments in Tacoma
Aero

9314 S Ash St · (833) 551-0773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
online portal
pool table
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping

Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.

With wide open spaces, lush landscaping and tree lined streets you will feel part of this special neighborhood. Whether taking advantage of our refreshing pool, inviting clubhouse, or simply enjoying your spacious apartment home, Aero Apartments has a lifestyle for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Uncovered parking: $20/month, covered: $35/month, garage: $100/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aero have any available units?
Aero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Aero have?
Some of Aero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aero currently offering any rent specials?
Aero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aero pet-friendly?
Yes, Aero is pet friendly.
Does Aero offer parking?
Yes, Aero offers parking.
Does Aero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aero have a pool?
Yes, Aero has a pool.
Does Aero have accessible units?
No, Aero does not have accessible units.
Does Aero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aero has units with dishwashers.

