Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard online portal pool table

Close to Work, Activities and Shopping



Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.



With wide open spaces, lush landscaping and tree lined streets you will feel part of this special neighborhood. Whether taking advantage of our refreshing pool, inviting clubhouse, or simply enjoying your spacious apartment home, Aero Apartments has a lifestyle for you.