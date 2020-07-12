/
central tacoma
152 Apartments for rent in Central Tacoma, Tacoma, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 Court G
2350 Court G, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1474 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Condo!! 2350 Court G Tacoma!! - Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm 2.5 bthrm condo in the heart of Tacoma.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
723 S Sprague Ave
723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
• Pending Application • - Apply, be approved, and take $200.00 off your move-in costs! Please see the disclosure in all caps below. Expires July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2913 S 17th Street
2913 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath. The tenants in the lower apartment share the front door, a bathroom on the main floor and laundry room with you.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1320 S 9th St
1320 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1526 sqft
1910 Classic Home - Original woodwork - finished attic - CHARMING ! - CHARMING OLD 3 STORY HOUSE *** ORIGINAL WOODWORK & STAIRCASE *** attic & basement 100+ years of history in this classic 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom 3 story home close to close to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1506 EARNEST S BRAZILL ST
1506 Earnest S Brazill Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1506 EARNEST S BRAZILL ST Available 08/01/20 1506 / 5-bedrooms Large Home Wood Floors - This Craftsman home is ready to view 5-bedroom 2-bath. The wood molding and wood floors keep the charm and style of the old Craftsman. Relax on the Private deck.
Results within 1 mile of Central Tacoma
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,251
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$999
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,035
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.
