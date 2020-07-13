Apartment List
123 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tacoma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,035
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
617 E 57th St
617 East 57th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1308 sqft
617 E 57th St Available 09/20/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous and newly renovated 3 bd, 2 ba, 2 car detached garage with approx.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - **Application Pending ** This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
2424 S. 41st #522
2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
1515 Dock St 209
1515 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2770 sqft
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
West End
5010 North 47th Street
5010 North 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net. Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 3/4 bath two-story home located on the West End of Tacoma.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
1009 N Washington St
1009 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1225 sqft
1009 N Washington St Available 08/05/20 Cute As a Button Craftsman in North Tacoma. - This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
122 East 54th Street
122 East 54th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Remodeled home in a great area of Tacoma. No Pets! Larger rambler remodeled. Newer bathroom Kitchen. Single Car garage. No PETS! 3 Bed 1 Bath Home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Tacoma
3606 Larchmont Ave NE
3606 Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2566 sqft
3606 Larchmont Ave NE Available 06/01/20 NE Tacoma 2500 s/f plus home with wrap around deck. Available June 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4046 South 31st Street - 3
4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
3801 A St
3801 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.
City Guide for Tacoma, WA

Greetings, future tenants of Tacoma! With a variety of affordable rental options, Tacoma is an attractive residential destination for budget-minded leasers, so we get the feeling it won’t take long to find your dream dwellings. So what do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your fate and find a place to call your own in the “City of Destiny?” Then stick with us, because your super sweet Tacoma digs may be just a few clicks away … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tacoma, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tacoma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

