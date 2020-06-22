All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:43 AM

Cascade

1232 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hi,

Im looking to sublease my one bed one bath apartment in SLU - only 1 block from Amazon Campus. It is a new apartment complex and I was the first occupant of the apartment. It has an open floorplan, great for entertaining and has state of the art appliances with a washer and dryer in the unit. The whole apartment is wooden flooring so extremely easy to maintain. It is very spacious with a walk in closet and ample storage space. Ive until September 7, 2019 on the lease and as I rented it during a lean month, the rental on the unit is also low at $1848. Parking is available optionally at $200 a month. The building has two rooftop decks, two community rooms with sound systems, outdoor BBQ outdoor chaise lounges and dining areas, bike storage & racks, fitness center w/Fitness Octagon, two rooftop dog parks, skyline & Space Needle views. All the facilities are free for residents. Find below a link to the apartment pictures. Please let me know if youd like to have a look over the weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade have any available units?
Cascade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Cascade have?
Some of Cascade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade is pet friendly.
Does Cascade offer parking?
Yes, Cascade does offer parking.
Does Cascade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade have a pool?
No, Cascade does not have a pool.
Does Cascade have accessible units?
No, Cascade does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade have units with dishwashers?
No, Cascade does not have units with dishwashers.
