Im looking to sublease my one bed one bath apartment in SLU - only 1 block from Amazon Campus. It is a new apartment complex and I was the first occupant of the apartment. It has an open floorplan, great for entertaining and has state of the art appliances with a washer and dryer in the unit. The whole apartment is wooden flooring so extremely easy to maintain. It is very spacious with a walk in closet and ample storage space. Ive until September 7, 2019 on the lease and as I rented it during a lean month, the rental on the unit is also low at $1848. Parking is available optionally at $200 a month. The building has two rooftop decks, two community rooms with sound systems, outdoor BBQ outdoor chaise lounges and dining areas, bike storage & racks, fitness center w/Fitness Octagon, two rooftop dog parks, skyline & Space Needle views. All the facilities are free for residents. Find below a link to the apartment pictures. Please let me know if youd like to have a look over the weekend.