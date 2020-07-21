9401 5th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This is the one! Beautiful home on a corner lot with easy access to downtown, Seatac, Westwood Village and restaurants! Bright open floor-plan with gleaming hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliances & excellent storage space. Formal dining space opens to a two tiered deck overlooking a beautiful backyard. The perfect setting for entertaining!

The upper level boasts a master suite with full bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a second full bath. The lower level has a huge family room with wet bar and half bath. A 2 car attached garage completes this excellent home. Don't miss it!



Pets case by case with deposit.

No smoking. Must have good credit & verifiable references & credentials