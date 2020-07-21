All apartments in Seattle
9401 5th Avenue Southwest
9401 5th Avenue Southwest

9401 5th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9401 5th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is the one! Beautiful home on a corner lot with easy access to downtown, Seatac, Westwood Village and restaurants! Bright open floor-plan with gleaming hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliances & excellent storage space. Formal dining space opens to a two tiered deck overlooking a beautiful backyard. The perfect setting for entertaining!
The upper level boasts a master suite with full bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a second full bath. The lower level has a huge family room with wet bar and half bath. A 2 car attached garage completes this excellent home. Don't miss it!

Pets case by case with deposit.
No smoking. Must have good credit & verifiable references & credentials

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
9401 5th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 9401 5th Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 5th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
9401 5th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 5th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 5th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 5th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
