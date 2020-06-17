9230 23rd Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This charming home is located in vibrant West Seattle! Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants, shopping, and activities including Westwood Village, the West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and Trader Joes! Ample bus lines, close stops and bike lanes. This immaculate rambler is located on a quiet street and features new carpet and paint, a wood burning fireplace, and the kitchen is spacious with an eating area. The utility area has a W/D. It includes a private backyard with a patio and outbuilding. There is one off-street space and easy street parking. Dogs only, no cats, pet rent is $50 per dog. Contact Joe for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.