Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

9230 23rd Ave SW

9230 23rd Avenue Southwest · (206) 245-5990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9230 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This charming home is located in vibrant West Seattle! Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants, shopping, and activities including Westwood Village, the West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and Trader Joes! Ample bus lines, close stops and bike lanes. This immaculate rambler is located on a quiet street and features new carpet and paint, a wood burning fireplace, and the kitchen is spacious with an eating area. The utility area has a W/D. It includes a private backyard with a patio and outbuilding. There is one off-street space and easy street parking. Dogs only, no cats, pet rent is $50 per dog. Contact Joe for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 23rd Ave SW have any available units?
9230 23rd Ave SW has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9230 23rd Ave SW have?
Some of 9230 23rd Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 23rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9230 23rd Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 23rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9230 23rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9230 23rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9230 23rd Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 9230 23rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 23rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 23rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9230 23rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9230 23rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9230 23rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 23rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9230 23rd Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
