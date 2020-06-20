9201 Spear Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage

Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Tukwila.



The home is furnished. Its comfy interior has carpeted floors (downstairs), hardwood floors (upstairs), tile floors in the bathrooms, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and a jetted tub. The lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have big built-in closets. Vanity cabinets, enclosed shower stalls, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathrooms. Central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating are installed for climate control. Negotiable when it comes to pets. Smoking is prohibited.



The exterior has a yard that the tenant must maintain. There are 2 slots in its attached garage, 4 more in the driveway (6 parking slots in total). The tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VzhsXo6VXrF



Nearby parks: Rainier Beach Playfield, Benefit Playground, and Beer Sheva Park.



Bus lines:

9 - 0.2 mile

106 - 0.2 mile

107 - 0.2 mile

7 - 0.3 mile

987 - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

LINK - 0.2 mile



