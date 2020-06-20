All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9201 Spear Place South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9201 Spear Place South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9201 Spear Place South

9201 Spear Place South · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,220

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Tukwila.

The home is furnished. Its comfy interior has carpeted floors (downstairs), hardwood floors (upstairs), tile floors in the bathrooms, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and a jetted tub. The lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have big built-in closets. Vanity cabinets, enclosed shower stalls, and shower/tub combo furnished its neat bathrooms. Central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating are installed for climate control. Negotiable when it comes to pets. Smoking is prohibited.

The exterior has a yard that the tenant must maintain. There are 2 slots in its attached garage, 4 more in the driveway (6 parking slots in total). The tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, electricity, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VzhsXo6VXrF

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Rainier Beach Playfield, Benefit Playground, and Beer Sheva Park.

Bus lines:
9 - 0.2 mile
106 - 0.2 mile
107 - 0.2 mile
7 - 0.3 mile
987 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
LINK - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5824276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 Spear Place South have any available units?
9201 Spear Place South has a unit available for $3,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9201 Spear Place South have?
Some of 9201 Spear Place South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 Spear Place South currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Spear Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Spear Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9201 Spear Place South is pet friendly.
Does 9201 Spear Place South offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Spear Place South does offer parking.
Does 9201 Spear Place South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9201 Spear Place South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Spear Place South have a pool?
No, 9201 Spear Place South does not have a pool.
Does 9201 Spear Place South have accessible units?
No, 9201 Spear Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Spear Place South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9201 Spear Place South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9201 Spear Place South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity