Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 23rd AVe S

909 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

909 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/141776e0f7 ----
This amazing 5 bedroom 2 bonus rooms and 2 kitchen home even has small Views of downtown and Judkins Park .

The open floor plan creates bright and airy spaces punctuated by maple floors, recessed lighting and fresh paint. The kitchen opens to a large deck ~ BBQ and watch the sun set!

2 bedrooms including an en-suite master and a den finish this level. The garden level also has 2 bedrooms, family room, utility/storage space, 2nd kitchen and a full bath with level access to the sunny back yard and garden. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 23rd AVe S have any available units?
909 23rd AVe S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 909 23rd AVe S currently offering any rent specials?
909 23rd AVe S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 23rd AVe S pet-friendly?
No, 909 23rd AVe S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 909 23rd AVe S offer parking?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not offer parking.
Does 909 23rd AVe S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 23rd AVe S have a pool?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not have a pool.
Does 909 23rd AVe S have accessible units?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not have accessible units.
Does 909 23rd AVe S have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 23rd AVe S have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 23rd AVe S does not have units with air conditioning.
