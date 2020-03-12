909 23rd AVe S

Amenities

This amazing 5 bedroom 2 bonus rooms and 2 kitchen home even has small Views of downtown and Judkins Park .



The open floor plan creates bright and airy spaces punctuated by maple floors, recessed lighting and fresh paint. The kitchen opens to a large deck ~ BBQ and watch the sun set!



2 bedrooms including an en-suite master and a den finish this level. The garden level also has 2 bedrooms, family room, utility/storage space, 2nd kitchen and a full bath with level access to the sunny back yard and garden. Move in Ready!