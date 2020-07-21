All apartments in Seattle
9065 17th Ave SW
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

9065 17th Ave SW

9065 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9065 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contemporary Townhouse in Desirable White Center Neighborhood - Ideally located Townhouse within walking distance to many restaurants & bars in downtown White Center. Location offers easy commute to downtown Seattle by either the West Seattle bridge or SR-99.

Pristine hardwood floors. Tons of natural light. Vaulted ceilings & an Upstairs Loft for your Master Bedroom. Convenient designated parking & bonus Off-Street Parking opportunities. A must see!

Property Mgr: Armando@havenrent.com
Property Status: Available after 8/7/2019

#822

(RLNE4259926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9065 17th Ave SW have any available units?
9065 17th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9065 17th Ave SW have?
Some of 9065 17th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9065 17th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9065 17th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9065 17th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9065 17th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9065 17th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9065 17th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9065 17th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9065 17th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9065 17th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9065 17th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9065 17th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9065 17th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9065 17th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9065 17th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
