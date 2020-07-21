9065 17th Ave SW

9065 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106 Delridge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contemporary Townhouse in Desirable White Center Neighborhood - Ideally located Townhouse within walking distance to many restaurants & bars in downtown White Center. Location offers easy commute to downtown Seattle by either the West Seattle bridge or SR-99.
Pristine hardwood floors. Tons of natural light. Vaulted ceilings & an Upstairs Loft for your Master Bedroom. Convenient designated parking & bonus Off-Street Parking opportunities. A must see!
Property Mgr: Armando@havenrent.com Property Status: Available after 8/7/2019
#822
(RLNE4259926)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
