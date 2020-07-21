9065 17th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contemporary Townhouse in Desirable White Center Neighborhood - Ideally located Townhouse within walking distance to many restaurants & bars in downtown White Center. Location offers easy commute to downtown Seattle by either the West Seattle bridge or SR-99.



Pristine hardwood floors. Tons of natural light. Vaulted ceilings & an Upstairs Loft for your Master Bedroom. Convenient designated parking & bonus Off-Street Parking opportunities. A must see!



Property Mgr: Armando@havenrent.com

Property Status: Available after 8/7/2019



#822



