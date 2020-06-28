All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
903 N 130th St Unit #107
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

903 N 130th St Unit #107

903 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful, Bright 2-Story Condo! - Wonderful, clean and bright 2-story condo in Bitterlake AVAILABLE NOW! Private walk up entrance and west-facing windows, this condo lives similar to a townhome. Spacious floor plan: first level features wood flooring in living/dining rooms, glass slider to balcony, and open kitchen with newer appliances. Plentiful cabinets, counter space, and breakfast bar. Bonus nook / den space under stairs. Powder bathroom on main floor. Excellent closet space throughout.

Top floor features 2 generous bedrooms, wood flooring, and 1 full bath. Newer washer/dryer. Newer carpet and paint only 2 years ago! 1 gated parking space included.

Move In Details:
-First Month: $1795
-Refundable Security Deposit: $1795
-$425 refundable pet deposit. Pets allowed on case by case basis.
-Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Tenants pay electricity and cable/internet.
-1 parking space included.
-12 month lease.

AVAILABLE NOW! Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com for showings by appointment only.

(RLNE5224641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have any available units?
903 N 130th St Unit #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have?
Some of 903 N 130th St Unit #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 N 130th St Unit #107 currently offering any rent specials?
903 N 130th St Unit #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 N 130th St Unit #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 is pet friendly.
Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 offer parking?
Yes, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 offers parking.
Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have a pool?
No, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 does not have a pool.
Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have accessible units?
No, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 N 130th St Unit #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 N 130th St Unit #107 does not have units with dishwashers.

