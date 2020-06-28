903 N 130th St Unit #107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking internet access

Wonderful, Bright 2-Story Condo! - Wonderful, clean and bright 2-story condo in Bitterlake AVAILABLE NOW! Private walk up entrance and west-facing windows, this condo lives similar to a townhome. Spacious floor plan: first level features wood flooring in living/dining rooms, glass slider to balcony, and open kitchen with newer appliances. Plentiful cabinets, counter space, and breakfast bar. Bonus nook / den space under stairs. Powder bathroom on main floor. Excellent closet space throughout.



Top floor features 2 generous bedrooms, wood flooring, and 1 full bath. Newer washer/dryer. Newer carpet and paint only 2 years ago! 1 gated parking space included.



Move In Details:

-First Month: $1795

-Refundable Security Deposit: $1795

-$425 refundable pet deposit. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

-Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Tenants pay electricity and cable/internet.

-1 parking space included.

-12 month lease.



AVAILABLE NOW! Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com for showings by appointment only.



(RLNE5224641)