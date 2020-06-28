9013 Meridian Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Use this link to schedule your showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/dbbee4d0a1/9013-meridian-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103 This partially renovated, classic Seattle home features new oak floors, carport, fully fenced yard, and an AMAZING DECK perfect for enjoying our world class sunsets. Conveniently located, this home is just 15 minutes from South Lake Union and 7 minutes from Green Lake Park. UTILITIES INCLUDED! $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 additional security deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. Larger and restricted breeds on CBC basis. 600 credit score required. Verifiable minimum current household income exceeding 3X monthly required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints by neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history could result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.