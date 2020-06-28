All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 22 2019 at 5:35 PM

9013 Meridian Avenue N

9013 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9013 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Use this link to schedule your showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/dbbee4d0a1/9013-meridian-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103 This partially renovated, classic Seattle home features new oak floors, carport, fully fenced yard, and an AMAZING DECK perfect for enjoying our world class sunsets. Conveniently located, this home is just 15 minutes from South Lake Union and 7 minutes from Green Lake Park. UTILITIES INCLUDED! $2800 refundable security deposit. $500 additional security deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. Larger and restricted breeds on CBC basis. 600 credit score required. Verifiable minimum current household income exceeding 3X monthly required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints by neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history could result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have any available units?
9013 Meridian Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have?
Some of 9013 Meridian Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Meridian Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Meridian Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Meridian Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 Meridian Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Meridian Avenue N offers parking.
Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Meridian Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 9013 Meridian Avenue N has a pool.
Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 9013 Meridian Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Meridian Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 Meridian Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
