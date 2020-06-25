All apartments in Seattle
8827 - 23rd Ave NE #2

8827 23rd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

8827 23rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8827 - 23rd Ave NE #2 Available 05/07/19 Ravenna/Lake City Way Tri-Plex - Available May 7th! Spacious two bedroom / 1.5 bathroom for rent in the Ravenna/Lake City neighborhood. It's hard to beat this price for this charming apartment in this Tri-Plex building which has two floors and large windows with loads of light in the living room and dining room. Large deck that runs the full length of the living room is great for relaxing! Kitchen has all been updated with plank flooring, new appliances and granite countertops and built in microwave. All new carpet and all newly painted throughout! Shared washer and dryer included along with two off street parking spots and plenty of storage. Flat fee of $100 for water/sewer/garbage for 2 people. You pay for your electricity. Located just off of Ravenna Ave. NE. you will have easy access to Lake City Way, I-5 express lanes, Downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and all major bus lines. Close proximity to Children's Hospital, University of Washington, University Village and great restaurants. One cat okay with an additional $450 pet deposit. No smokers.

To schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #Amazon/SLU #SeattleRavennaRentals #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4868160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

