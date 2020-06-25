Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8827 - 23rd Ave NE #2 Available 05/07/19 Ravenna/Lake City Way Tri-Plex - Available May 7th! Spacious two bedroom / 1.5 bathroom for rent in the Ravenna/Lake City neighborhood. It's hard to beat this price for this charming apartment in this Tri-Plex building which has two floors and large windows with loads of light in the living room and dining room. Large deck that runs the full length of the living room is great for relaxing! Kitchen has all been updated with plank flooring, new appliances and granite countertops and built in microwave. All new carpet and all newly painted throughout! Shared washer and dryer included along with two off street parking spots and plenty of storage. Flat fee of $100 for water/sewer/garbage for 2 people. You pay for your electricity. Located just off of Ravenna Ave. NE. you will have easy access to Lake City Way, I-5 express lanes, Downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus and all major bus lines. Close proximity to Children's Hospital, University of Washington, University Village and great restaurants. One cat okay with an additional $450 pet deposit. No smokers.



To schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



#AvenueOneResidential #Amazon/SLU #SeattleRavennaRentals #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4868160)