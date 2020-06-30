All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8820 Ashworth Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8820 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

8820 Ashworth Ave N

8820 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8820 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious home near Greenlake/North Seattle College - Property Id: 212453

Recently remodeled, new carpet, paint, bathrooms completely renovated, new fixtures. New appliances and counter tops in kitchen. This property is 8 blocks north of Green Lake, Close to PCC and resturaunts and local shopping With easy access to I-5 and bus lines in a nice quiet residential neighborhood. Most neighbors are home owners and we have a very active block watch program. Schools are nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212453
Property Id 212453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
8820 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 8820 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 8820 Ashworth Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
No, 8820 Ashworth Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 8820 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8820 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 Ashworth Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University