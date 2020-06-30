8820 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities
Spacious home near Greenlake/North Seattle College - Property Id: 212453
Recently remodeled, new carpet, paint, bathrooms completely renovated, new fixtures. New appliances and counter tops in kitchen. This property is 8 blocks north of Green Lake, Close to PCC and resturaunts and local shopping With easy access to I-5 and bus lines in a nice quiet residential neighborhood. Most neighbors are home owners and we have a very active block watch program. Schools are nearby.
Property Id 212453
No Pets Allowed
