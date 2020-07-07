Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8609 34th Ave SW Available 06/01/20 Luxurious Home in Desired Roxhill Neighborhood - Seattle! - ********* APP PENDING *********



4 bed, 2 bath home is a beautiful blend of old craftsman architecture and modern functionality. Located on a quiet, safe street. Sip Saturday morning coffee on your front porch, while enjoying your extravagant Mt. Rainier view!



Bamboo floors with an open flow from living room to updated kitchen. Large deck off of the formal dining room for sunset dinners & lounging. Carpeted master bed & bath upstairs. 3 more bedrooms downstairs - all centered around a big media/entertainment space. Plenty of storage space. Easy access to West Seattle Bridge & Westwood Village.



Small Pets OK on a Case by Case Basis - With Additional $500 Deposit



Garaga off limits.



Tyler@havenrent.com



#649



(RLNE3769948)