Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8609 34th Ave SW

8609 34th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8609 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8609 34th Ave SW Available 06/01/20 Luxurious Home in Desired Roxhill Neighborhood - Seattle! - ********* APP PENDING *********

4 bed, 2 bath home is a beautiful blend of old craftsman architecture and modern functionality. Located on a quiet, safe street. Sip Saturday morning coffee on your front porch, while enjoying your extravagant Mt. Rainier view!

Bamboo floors with an open flow from living room to updated kitchen. Large deck off of the formal dining room for sunset dinners & lounging. Carpeted master bed & bath upstairs. 3 more bedrooms downstairs - all centered around a big media/entertainment space. Plenty of storage space. Easy access to West Seattle Bridge & Westwood Village.

Small Pets OK on a Case by Case Basis - With Additional $500 Deposit

Garaga off limits.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#649

(RLNE3769948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 34th Ave SW have any available units?
8609 34th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 34th Ave SW have?
Some of 8609 34th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 34th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8609 34th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 34th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 34th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8609 34th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 8609 34th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 8609 34th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 34th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 34th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8609 34th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8609 34th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8609 34th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 34th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 34th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

