853 NE 103rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Lovely Maple Leaf home with terrific back yard. - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a5a6fc10d9



Great location close to Northgate Mall. 2 bedrooms and office or 3rd bedroom ( no closet) and 2 bathrooms on main level.

Remodeled kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has bedroom and bath, laundry room and family room with finished concrete floors. 2 car garage, huge deck and large, private yard with storage shed.



Pets on case by case basis.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5261631)