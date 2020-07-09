All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 853 NE 103rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
853 NE 103rd St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

853 NE 103rd St

853 Northeast 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

853 Northeast 103rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Maple Leaf home with terrific back yard. - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a5a6fc10d9

Great location close to Northgate Mall. 2 bedrooms and office or 3rd bedroom ( no closet) and 2 bathrooms on main level.
Remodeled kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Lower level has bedroom and bath, laundry room and family room with finished concrete floors. 2 car garage, huge deck and large, private yard with storage shed.

Pets on case by case basis.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5261631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 NE 103rd St have any available units?
853 NE 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 NE 103rd St have?
Some of 853 NE 103rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 NE 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
853 NE 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 NE 103rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 NE 103rd St is pet friendly.
Does 853 NE 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 853 NE 103rd St offers parking.
Does 853 NE 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 NE 103rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 NE 103rd St have a pool?
No, 853 NE 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 853 NE 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 853 NE 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 853 NE 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 NE 103rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University