142 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA📍
Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards.
Rental properties in a house or an apartment complex aren't too easy to come by in Cottage Lake, because the residents here really appreciate what they've got. If you are keen to move into this area you'll have to do a lot of pre-planning, and possibly make a couple of trips to town for viewings and meeting with realtors. Keep an eye on any real estate listings in the area so that you can be ready to contact the realtor at any moment! Keep in touch with a local real estate agent so that he or she can keep you updated when the local listings change. This relationship will also help you when you want to make a sudden trip into the city to view an apartment or house.
Cottage Lake is an outdoorsy place, so don't forget to bring along your fishing rod, hiking boots and camping gear in the moving van. Don't have these things? Pick some up after the move! They'll help you get into the swing of things out here.
Let's be honest right from the start: Rental homes in Cottage Lake can be a little pricey. Home values in this part of the state are much higher than the rest of Washington, which means that an investment here, while steep, will pay off pretty well 10 or 20 years down the road! Homeowners in this area really enjoy their space and privacy in the forest, so sales are not as common as they are in other parts of Washington or the US. But really, who wouldn't want to hang onto a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment or fine, stately house with its own old-growth pine trees and surrounding woods? Exactly -- but don't give up! Finding a rental property or a piece of real estate in this part of the country might be tough, but the spoils are totally worth it.