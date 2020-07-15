142 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA

Cottage Lake Living

Let's be honest right from the start: Rental homes in Cottage Lake can be a little pricey. Home values in this part of the state are much higher than the rest of Washington, which means that an investment here, while steep, will pay off pretty well 10 or 20 years down the road! Homeowners in this area really enjoy their space and privacy in the forest, so sales are not as common as they are in other parts of Washington or the US. But really, who wouldn't want to hang onto a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment or fine, stately house with its own old-growth pine trees and surrounding woods? Exactly -- but don't give up! Finding a rental property or a piece of real estate in this part of the country might be tough, but the spoils are totally worth it.