142 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
17720 164th Ave NE
17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
685 sqft
Private Studio Apartment - Property Id: 306136 Unique, Private Studio Apartment, no lease. 685 sq ft. So much better, this is Not in an apartment building. A Must See.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated March 23 at 07:15 PM
1 Unit Available
English Hill
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1860 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in sought after English Hill! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14144 194th Ave NE
14144 194th Ave NE, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
5414 sqft
14144 194th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Great Home For Rent - Private, newly constructed and spacious home in The Crossings at Cottage Creek Community. This desirable 4 bed, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Cottage Lake
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,397
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
22 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Town Center
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14333 NE 187th Pl
14333 Northeast 187th Place, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1530 sqft
Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.25 bath. 2 car tandem garage [1 car behind the other] Greenbrier Heights. - 14333 NE 187th Pl., Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Heights development featuring Community Park and walking trails.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14200 NE 171st St E203
14200 Northeast 171st Street, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
795 sqft
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
Results within 5 miles of Cottage Lake
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1478 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
48 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,425
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
North Rose Hill
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
South Juanita
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,745
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1164 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,575
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1034 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
City GuideCottage Lake
"The lake was brightening with the reflections of different colored homes as sparrows and starlings encircled in rapid-winged flight and dipped toward its glassy surface nipping at bugs. A long legged heron stalked about on his neighbor's dock and croaked a loud announcement to the fish." - From 'Cottage Lake Soliloquay' by John E. Shephard, Jr.

Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards.

Moving to Cottage Lake

Rental properties in a house or an apartment complex aren't too easy to come by in Cottage Lake, because the residents here really appreciate what they've got. If you are keen to move into this area you'll have to do a lot of pre-planning, and possibly make a couple of trips to town for viewings and meeting with realtors. Keep an eye on any real estate listings in the area so that you can be ready to contact the realtor at any moment! Keep in touch with a local real estate agent so that he or she can keep you updated when the local listings change. This relationship will also help you when you want to make a sudden trip into the city to view an apartment or house.

Cottage Lake is an outdoorsy place, so don't forget to bring along your fishing rod, hiking boots and camping gear in the moving van. Don't have these things? Pick some up after the move! They'll help you get into the swing of things out here.

Cottage Lake Living

Let's be honest right from the start: Rental homes in Cottage Lake can be a little pricey. Home values in this part of the state are much higher than the rest of Washington, which means that an investment here, while steep, will pay off pretty well 10 or 20 years down the road! Homeowners in this area really enjoy their space and privacy in the forest, so sales are not as common as they are in other parts of Washington or the US. But really, who wouldn't want to hang onto a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment or fine, stately house with its own old-growth pine trees and surrounding woods? Exactly -- but don't give up! Finding a rental property or a piece of real estate in this part of the country might be tough, but the spoils are totally worth it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cottage Lake?
Apartment Rentals in Cottage Lake start at $1,550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cottage Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Cottage Lake area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cottage Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cottage Lake from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

