840 NE 125th St #302

Beautifully updated, gated condo community located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of Seattle. This quaint condo offers granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a wood burning fireplace in your large living room. Dont stress about parking as you have your own assigned space located in the attached garage. Easy access to I-5, just minutes to Northgate Mall and public transit! Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo
SQ FT:599
YEAR BUILT: 1988
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Forte
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Olympic View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Addams
HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo (covers w,s,g)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
