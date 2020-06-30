All apartments in Seattle
840 NE 125th St #302
840 NE 125th St #302

840 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 Northeast 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
APPLICATION PENDING!!! HALF A MONTH FREE!! Dont miss this great opportunity to live at Forte Condominiums! - Act NOW to get 1/2 off 1st Month's Rent! That's $675 off your move-in costs if you sign your lease by 3/21!

Beautifully updated, gated condo community located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of Seattle. This quaint condo offers granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a wood burning fireplace in your large living room. Dont stress about parking as you have your own assigned space located in the attached garage. Easy access to I-5, just minutes to Northgate Mall and public transit! Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo

SQ FT:599

YEAR BUILT: 1988

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Forte

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Olympic View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Addams
HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo (covers w,s,g)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

