840 NE 125th St #302

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

APPLICATION PENDING!!! HALF A MONTH FREE!! Dont miss this great opportunity to live at Forte Condominiums! - Act NOW to get 1/2 off 1st Month's Rent! That's $675 off your move-in costs if you sign your lease by 3/21!



Beautifully updated, gated condo community located in the Pinehurst neighborhood of Seattle. This quaint condo offers granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a wood burning fireplace in your large living room. Dont stress about parking as you have your own assigned space located in the attached garage. Easy access to I-5, just minutes to Northgate Mall and public transit! Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo



SQ FT:599



YEAR BUILT: 1988



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Forte



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Olympic View

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Addams

HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



Flat Rate Utility Charge $100/mo (covers w,s,g)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5440804)