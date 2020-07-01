All apartments in Seattle
829 NE 67th St
Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

829 NE 67th St

829 Northeast 67th Street · (206) 833-6027
Location

829 Northeast 67th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Rise on 67th is ideal for those who want to live in Seattle with a smaller footprint. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed with custom built-ins and other space-saving amenities. Sleek community spaces like the lounge and roof top deck expand your living space and are great places to relax, engage and entertain. To simplify your day-to-day, Rise on 67th includes secure building access, bike storage, wi-fi and utilities with all units. Standard micro units can come furnished with bed, mattress, desk, and chair.

Terms: 9-12 month lease. No prepaid last months rent June and July Free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 NE 67th St have any available units?
829 NE 67th St has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 NE 67th St have?
Some of 829 NE 67th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 NE 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
829 NE 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 NE 67th St pet-friendly?
No, 829 NE 67th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 829 NE 67th St offer parking?
No, 829 NE 67th St does not offer parking.
Does 829 NE 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 NE 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 NE 67th St have a pool?
No, 829 NE 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 829 NE 67th St have accessible units?
No, 829 NE 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 829 NE 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 NE 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
