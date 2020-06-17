828 Northeast 66th Street - E101

Amenities

parking gym elevator some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking

Leasing Specials: Get 2 months free rent if you sign a lease that is 14+ months OR sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months of rent half off, for a limited time only!

Terms and conditions do apply, contact us for more details.



Contact us for video tours!



Iron Flats offers urban 1 bedroom, 1/1+ bedroom and 2 bedroom units that embody the true meaning of quality and convenience. This 292-unit building offers amenities that cater to diverse lifestyles. Perfectly situated in the Green Lake/Roosevelt neighborhood, residents are only a few steps away from enjoying festivities at Green Lake Park, grocery shopping at local markets, or grabbing bites at various restaurants. Public transportation and I-5 are easily accessible to reach the greater Seattle area!



Urban 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 514sf - 539sf, pricing from $1,699 - $1,949/mo.

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 534sf - 667sf, pricing from $1,875 - $2,199/mo.

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom – units range from 711sf - 800sf, pricing from $2,550 - $3,069/mo.

1 Bedroom | 1 Den | 2 Bathroom – units range from 933sf - 983sf, pricing from $2,899 - $3,295/mo.

(Income restricted units pricing from $1,499 - $2,077/mo.)



Utilities:

Urban/1 bedroom - $85/mo. (all utilities) + $38/mo sewer capacity

2 bedroom - $105/mo. (all utilities) + $38/mo sewer capacity

Utilities included in MFTE.