828 Northeast 66th Street - E101
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

828 Northeast 66th Street - E101

828 Northeast 66th Street · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
Leasing Specials: Get 2 months free rent if you sign a lease that is 14+ months OR sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months of rent half off, for a limited time only!
Terms and conditions do apply, contact us for more details.

Contact us for video tours!

Iron Flats offers urban 1 bedroom, 1/1+ bedroom and 2 bedroom units that embody the true meaning of quality and convenience. This 292-unit building offers amenities that cater to diverse lifestyles. Perfectly situated in the Green Lake/Roosevelt neighborhood, residents are only a few steps away from enjoying festivities at Green Lake Park, grocery shopping at local markets, or grabbing bites at various restaurants. Public transportation and I-5 are easily accessible to reach the greater Seattle area!

Urban 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 514sf - 539sf, pricing from $1,699 - $1,949/mo.
1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom – units range from 534sf - 667sf, pricing from $1,875 - $2,199/mo.
2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom – units range from 711sf - 800sf, pricing from $2,550 - $3,069/mo.
1 Bedroom | 1 Den | 2 Bathroom – units range from 933sf - 983sf, pricing from $2,899 - $3,295/mo.
(Income restricted units pricing from $1,499 - $2,077/mo.)

Utilities:
Urban/1 bedroom - $85/mo. (all utilities) + $38/mo sewer capacity
2 bedroom - $105/mo. (all utilities) + $38/mo sewer capacity
Utilities included in MFTE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have any available units?
828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have?
Some of 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 currently offering any rent specials?
828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 pet-friendly?
No, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 offer parking?
Yes, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does offer parking.
Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have a pool?
No, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have a pool.
Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have accessible units?
No, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Northeast 66th Street - E101 does not have units with dishwashers.
