All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8218 Bagley Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8218 Bagley Ave N
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

8218 Bagley Ave N

8218 Bagley Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8218 Bagley Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home in sought out Green Lake neighborhood! - - To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/43036820ab
- $45 application fee per adult
- Renter's legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- For questions please call or text: 206-577-0591
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

Home Sweet Home in sought out Green Lake neighborhood!
Awesome 3 + bedroom house w/ 1 full bathroom up, and .75 bathroom down, plus den/office and separate rec. room. Classic mid-century style home that has many updates. Interior features include, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, floating walk in shower, subway tile shower, pedestal sink, barn door, wet bar, keg refrigerator, newer washer and dryer and electric heat pump and air conditioning. Low maintenance and private fenced yard, with patio area, raised garden beds and storage shed.
You will find the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, full bathroom, and two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find 1 bedroom, 1 office/den that can be used as a bedroom, laundry area, bathroom and rec room.
Close to area schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $3395
Pet Deposit: $300 per animal
Term: 12 months
Utilities: W/S/G & electricity paid by tenants.
Resident Legal Liability -Resident Benefit Package $19.95/ month (ask for details)
Required: 1st, last, plus deposit (Will consider waiving last months prepaid rent with strong qualifications)
Qualifications: Excellent Credit 700+, 2 years rental history, review of background, income of 2.5 the monthly rent.
Contact: Liv McCoy at liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591
Key words: North Seattle, Blanchet High School, Maple Leaf University District, Ravenna, Roosevelt

(RLNE5121752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have any available units?
8218 Bagley Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 Bagley Ave N have?
Some of 8218 Bagley Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 Bagley Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Bagley Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Bagley Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 Bagley Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N offer parking?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 Bagley Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have a pool?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University