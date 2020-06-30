Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8216 Ravenna Ave NE, Seattle: 3 bed Rambler for Lease! - Cute little house in good location in Ravenna / Wedgewood.



$2195/MO RENT

$2100 DEPOSIT

12 month lease tearm



Newly remodeled kitchen, many upgrades. Large deck in back.



Three bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 940 sq.ft.

Spacious rear deck and large backyard.



On Ravenna Ave, just north of Dahl field.



Small dog might be ok with $300 pet deposit (case-by-case). No smoking, please.



Available for 12 mo lease. 1st month rent and $2100 deposit required.

$42 application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.



Please contact Lee at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-368-5735 / email leeb@macphersonpsm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5659475)