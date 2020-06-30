Amenities
8216 Ravenna Ave NE, Seattle: 3 bed Rambler for Lease! - Cute little house in good location in Ravenna / Wedgewood.
$2195/MO RENT
$2100 DEPOSIT
12 month lease tearm
Newly remodeled kitchen, many upgrades. Large deck in back.
Three bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 940 sq.ft.
Spacious rear deck and large backyard.
On Ravenna Ave, just north of Dahl field.
Small dog might be ok with $300 pet deposit (case-by-case). No smoking, please.
Available for 12 mo lease. 1st month rent and $2100 deposit required.
$42 application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.
Please contact Lee at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-368-5735 / email leeb@macphersonpsm.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5659475)