Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

8216 Ravenna Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8216 Ravenna Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8216 Ravenna Ave NE, Seattle: 3 bed Rambler for Lease! - Cute little house in good location in Ravenna / Wedgewood.

$2195/MO RENT
$2100 DEPOSIT
12 month lease tearm

Newly remodeled kitchen, many upgrades. Large deck in back.

Three bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 940 sq.ft.
Spacious rear deck and large backyard.

On Ravenna Ave, just north of Dahl field.

Small dog might be ok with $300 pet deposit (case-by-case). No smoking, please.

Available for 12 mo lease. 1st month rent and $2100 deposit required.
$42 application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.

Please contact Lee at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-368-5735 / email leeb@macphersonpsm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5659475)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

