All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 821 N 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
821 N 47th St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

821 N 47th St

821 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

821 North 47th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3d84ea06c ---- Spacious lower unit of a tri-plex in Fremont. Property is on the Aurora Ave Busline. EZ commute to downtown. Unit includes 4 bedrooms, large kitchen, 3/4 bath, washer/dryer, Stainless kitchen appliances. One of the bedrooms could be used for storage as it has extra large doors that open to the outside. 1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult. Schedule a visit here: www.rentseattle.com Close To Parks Large Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances Located On Busline Spacious Unit With Lots Of Storage Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N 47th St have any available units?
821 N 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 821 N 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
821 N 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 821 N 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 821 N 47th St offer parking?
No, 821 N 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 821 N 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 N 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N 47th St have a pool?
No, 821 N 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 821 N 47th St have accessible units?
No, 821 N 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 N 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 N 47th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 N 47th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University