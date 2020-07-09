821 N 47th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3d84ea06c ---- Spacious lower unit of a tri-plex in Fremont. Property is on the Aurora Ave Busline. EZ commute to downtown. Unit includes 4 bedrooms, large kitchen, 3/4 bath, washer/dryer, Stainless kitchen appliances. One of the bedrooms could be used for storage as it has extra large doors that open to the outside. 1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult. Schedule a visit here: www.rentseattle.com Close To Parks Large Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances Located On Busline Spacious Unit With Lots Of Storage Washer/Dryer Included