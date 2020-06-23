Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Stunning 3 Story townhome in Capital Hill!



Apartment features:



- 3 bed / 2.5 bath

- Desirable Capital Hill location w/ stunning views from 2 decks!

- Vaulted ceilings w/ lots of natural light

- Hardwoods paired w/ quartz countertops

- Ductless mini-split for heating & cooling

- One dedicated spot next to the house, and another on the street (using the Zone 7 parking pass)

- Atrium, living room/kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom are Alexa ready

- Ring security cameras available (subscription to Ring is required)



Application fee: $49 pp.

No pets allowed.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 814 14th Ave Apt C, Seattle, King County, Washington 98122.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/814-14Th-Ave-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98122



Our Rental Criteria Includes:



- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



