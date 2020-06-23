Amenities
Stunning 3 Story townhome in Capital Hill!
Apartment features:
- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- Desirable Capital Hill location w/ stunning views from 2 decks!
- Vaulted ceilings w/ lots of natural light
- Hardwoods paired w/ quartz countertops
- Ductless mini-split for heating & cooling
- One dedicated spot next to the house, and another on the street (using the Zone 7 parking pass)
- Atrium, living room/kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom are Alexa ready
- Ring security cameras available (subscription to Ring is required)
Application fee: $49 pp.
No pets allowed.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 814 14th Ave Apt C, Seattle, King County, Washington 98122.
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/814-14Th-Ave-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98122
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5150488)