All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 814 14th Ave Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
814 14th Ave Apt C
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

814 14th Ave Apt C

814 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

814 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Stunning 3 Story townhome in Capital Hill!

Apartment features:

- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- Desirable Capital Hill location w/ stunning views from 2 decks!
- Vaulted ceilings w/ lots of natural light
- Hardwoods paired w/ quartz countertops
- Ductless mini-split for heating & cooling
- One dedicated spot next to the house, and another on the street (using the Zone 7 parking pass)
- Atrium, living room/kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom are Alexa ready
- Ring security cameras available (subscription to Ring is required)

Application fee: $49 pp.
No pets allowed.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 814 14th Ave Apt C, Seattle, King County, Washington 98122.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/814-14Th-Ave-Apt-C-Seattle-WA-98122

Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 14th Ave Apt C have any available units?
814 14th Ave Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 14th Ave Apt C have?
Some of 814 14th Ave Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 14th Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
814 14th Ave Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 14th Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 814 14th Ave Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 814 14th Ave Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 814 14th Ave Apt C offers parking.
Does 814 14th Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 14th Ave Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 14th Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 814 14th Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 814 14th Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 814 14th Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 814 14th Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 14th Ave Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University