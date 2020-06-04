All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

811 NW 53rd St

811 Northwest 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Northwest 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f21f470084 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f21f470084 Pristine 3 story townhome in a great location! Private courtyard in the front as you enter the home that is a great place to entertain guests. Ground level entry with a full bath, garage entry and one bedroom with large closet. Main level has a great room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, walk out deck, stainless and solid surface countertops. 1/2 bath. Upper level master with stunning daylight closet, full bath, laundry room and 3rd bedroom. Light and bright with zone heating. Ballard is one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle! This home is walk distance to Gilman Playground. You also have Trader Joe\'s and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. So many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy. It is all right at your finger tips! No pets please! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 NW 53rd St have any available units?
811 NW 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 NW 53rd St have?
Some of 811 NW 53rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 NW 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
811 NW 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 NW 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 811 NW 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 811 NW 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 811 NW 53rd St offers parking.
Does 811 NW 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 NW 53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 NW 53rd St have a pool?
No, 811 NW 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 811 NW 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 811 NW 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 811 NW 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 NW 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
