811 NW 53rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f21f470084 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f21f470084 Pristine 3 story townhome in a great location! Private courtyard in the front as you enter the home that is a great place to entertain guests. Ground level entry with a full bath, garage entry and one bedroom with large closet. Main level has a great room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, walk out deck, stainless and solid surface countertops. 1/2 bath. Upper level master with stunning daylight closet, full bath, laundry room and 3rd bedroom. Light and bright with zone heating. Ballard is one of the hottest cities to live at in Seattle! This home is walk distance to Gilman Playground. You also have Trader Joe\'s and Safeway for your grocery shopping needs. So many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy. It is all right at your finger tips! No pets please! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.