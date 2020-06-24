Amenities

806 NE 80th St Available 04/01/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman - Available April 1st, 2019



This beautiful home features coved ceilings, period fireplace, hardwood floors, dining room, updated kitchen with gas range, breakfast nook, updated bathroom, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level features a large family room with a fireplace, 2 separate flex spaces (for office, playroom, craft area, work out room, etc.) updated full bathroom, large bedroom and laundry room. Gorgeous privately fenced backyard with mosaic brick. One car detached garage. Close to Maple Leaf park, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, schools, Greenlake and easy access to public transportation and I-5.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$40 application fee

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental before applying

*Pets negotiable with pet rent



**No pre-leasing**



