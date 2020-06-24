All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

806 NE 80th St

806 Northeast 80th Street
Location

806 Northeast 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
806 NE 80th St Available 04/01/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman - Available April 1st, 2019

This beautiful home features coved ceilings, period fireplace, hardwood floors, dining room, updated kitchen with gas range, breakfast nook, updated bathroom, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level features a large family room with a fireplace, 2 separate flex spaces (for office, playroom, craft area, work out room, etc.) updated full bathroom, large bedroom and laundry room. Gorgeous privately fenced backyard with mosaic brick. One car detached garage. Close to Maple Leaf park, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, schools, Greenlake and easy access to public transportation and I-5.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$40 application fee
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental before applying
*Pets negotiable with pet rent

**No pre-leasing**

(RLNE4748725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 NE 80th St have any available units?
806 NE 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 NE 80th St have?
Some of 806 NE 80th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 NE 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
806 NE 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 NE 80th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 NE 80th St is pet friendly.
Does 806 NE 80th St offer parking?
Yes, 806 NE 80th St offers parking.
Does 806 NE 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 NE 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 NE 80th St have a pool?
No, 806 NE 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 806 NE 80th St have accessible units?
No, 806 NE 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 NE 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 NE 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.
