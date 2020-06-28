7951 34th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access pet friendly

West Seattle - 2 BD/1BA house in desirerable neighborhood! - This quaint 2BD/1BA single family home. Hardwood floors, newer vinyl, and newer appliances. Close to Chief Sealth High School and Denny International Middle School. Enjoy some great local eats and wine at "Locol" or chicken and waffles and air hockey at "The Westy." Detached single car garage with additional covered carport.

Tenant(s) pay all utilities. Willing to accept 1 small dog under 25lbs.

To view all rental qualifications go to www.urbankey.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5115273)