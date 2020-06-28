All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

7951 34th Ave SW

7951 34th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7951 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
West Seattle - 2 BD/1BA house in desirerable neighborhood! - This quaint 2BD/1BA single family home. Hardwood floors, newer vinyl, and newer appliances. Close to Chief Sealth High School and Denny International Middle School. Enjoy some great local eats and wine at "Locol" or chicken and waffles and air hockey at "The Westy." Detached single car garage with additional covered carport.
Tenant(s) pay all utilities. Willing to accept 1 small dog under 25lbs.
To view all rental qualifications go to www.urbankey.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5115273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
