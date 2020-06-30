All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 2:38 AM

7700 E Greenlake Dr

7700 E Green Lake Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

7700 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy the serenity of Green Lake from this spacious 3-level 1537 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome style condo with private entry. This unit features a large living room with updated floors, paint, Hunter Douglas Blinds, Gas fireplace, build-in window seating, balcony, and views of Green Lake. The spacious kitchen features new floors, paint, Hunter Double Blinds eating area, and ample cabinet space. Open staircase leading to upper level with private bedrooms on either end of hallway with new carpet, paint and Hunter Douglas Blinds. Second floor includes full bath and Spacious master bedroom can accommodate king-size bed and features large two closets with build-ins. Second smaller bedroom perfect for guests or home office. The crème de la crème is the huge private roof deck overlooking the lake-perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and BBQ. The unit include small storage, Washer/dryer & one parking space included in rent. Steps away from Green Lake, restaurants, shopping and more!

Terms: 1st & $3300 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Minimum Credit score 700. Income ratio is 3x's the monthly rent. No Co-signers. Rental Insurance is required. Non smoking property. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have any available units?
7700 E Greenlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have?
Some of 7700 E Greenlake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 E Greenlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7700 E Greenlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 E Greenlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7700 E Greenlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7700 E Greenlake Dr offers parking.
Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7700 E Greenlake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have a pool?
No, 7700 E Greenlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 7700 E Greenlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 E Greenlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 E Greenlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

