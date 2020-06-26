All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 758 N. 66th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
758 N. 66th Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

758 N. 66th Street

758 North 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

758 North 66th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
758 N. 66th Street Available 07/06/19 Phinney/Greenlake House - Available July 6th! Spacious 3 bedroom home in desirable Greenlake/Phinney Ridge! This home features a bright open living/dining room with large windows and fireplace and kitchen with hardwood flooring and gas range. The lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and daylight family room. Fully fenced backyard, one car garage for storage. Fantastic location close to both the Phinney Ridge and Greenlake neighborhoods and quick access to highway 99, I-5, downtown and South Lake Union. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and Greenlake. Sorry, no smoking. Your medium/small dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #greenlakerentals #phinneyrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE4891541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 N. 66th Street have any available units?
758 N. 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 N. 66th Street have?
Some of 758 N. 66th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 N. 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 N. 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 N. 66th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 N. 66th Street is pet friendly.
Does 758 N. 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 758 N. 66th Street offers parking.
Does 758 N. 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 N. 66th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 N. 66th Street have a pool?
No, 758 N. 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 N. 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 758 N. 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 N. 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 N. 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University