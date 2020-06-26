Amenities

758 N. 66th Street Available 07/06/19 Phinney/Greenlake House - Available July 6th! Spacious 3 bedroom home in desirable Greenlake/Phinney Ridge! This home features a bright open living/dining room with large windows and fireplace and kitchen with hardwood flooring and gas range. The lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and daylight family room. Fully fenced backyard, one car garage for storage. Fantastic location close to both the Phinney Ridge and Greenlake neighborhoods and quick access to highway 99, I-5, downtown and South Lake Union. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and Greenlake. Sorry, no smoking. Your medium/small dog or cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



