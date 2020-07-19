7528 Renton Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and naturally well lit bedroom with attached balcony and walk-in closet on the 2nd floor of a brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse. Private bath on the same floor along with the laundry room. The kitchen has all new appliances and roof top deck has views of Mt Rainier.



Walking distance of the Light Rail station, buses, freeways, & Othello Park, restaurants and grocery stores.



About me - female, 29, work in tech. Interests include travel, cooking, and puzzles.



I am looking for someone who is responsible, easygoing and knows how to be a good roommate. Preferably female around the same age. Should clean up after themselves and be clean in general, and respectful of other people's space.



Available March. $1100.00/mo, $550.00 security deposit. Utilities are split evenly.

Need to pass a credit and background check.

No smoking and no pets.



If interested please send me an email telling me a little bit about yourself and any questions about the property.