Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7528 Renton Ave S

7528 Renton Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Renton Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious and naturally well lit bedroom with attached balcony and walk-in closet on the 2nd floor of a brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse. Private bath on the same floor along with the laundry room. The kitchen has all new appliances and roof top deck has views of Mt Rainier.

Walking distance of the Light Rail station, buses, freeways, & Othello Park, restaurants and grocery stores.

About me - female, 29, work in tech. Interests include travel, cooking, and puzzles.

I am looking for someone who is responsible, easygoing and knows how to be a good roommate. Preferably female around the same age. Should clean up after themselves and be clean in general, and respectful of other people's space.

Available March. $1100.00/mo, $550.00 security deposit. Utilities are split evenly.
Need to pass a credit and background check.
No smoking and no pets.

If interested please send me an email telling me a little bit about yourself and any questions about the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Renton Ave S have any available units?
7528 Renton Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 Renton Ave S have?
Some of 7528 Renton Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Renton Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Renton Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Renton Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7528 Renton Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7528 Renton Ave S offer parking?
No, 7528 Renton Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7528 Renton Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7528 Renton Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Renton Ave S have a pool?
No, 7528 Renton Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7528 Renton Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7528 Renton Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Renton Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 Renton Ave S has units with dishwashers.
