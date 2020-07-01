All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

750 11 Ave E #204

750 11th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

750 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW CAPITOL HILL 1 BED, 1 BATH APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW! - **$1,775/month rent + $100 For W/S/G, plus own electric; Available Now **
**1 bed, 1 bath, 540 SF, Gym, Rooftop decks with view of city and Elliot Bay**
**First month's rent ($1,775) and security deposit ($1,775) due upon move in**
**Small to medium pets okay. No large pets**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Be the first to live in this new construction, perfect sought-after location in Capitol Hill! Bright and light filled condo! W/D/ in large bathroom, bedroom has custom sliding doors and built in cabinets. Open kitchen/living area with brand new SS appliances. Amenities include gym, third floor rooftop with gas fireplace and top floor roof deck with loungers, BBQ and games with amazing western view to city skyline and Elliot Bay. No car parking available but unit comes with separate and secure bike storage room. Condo has secure fob entry. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Home is located in great, very walkable Capitol Hill location with easy access to I5 and eastside. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are dining and entertainment options. Volunteer Park is a short walk away as well.
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!

(RLNE5136991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

