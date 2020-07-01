750 11 Ave E #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW CAPITOL HILL 1 BED, 1 BATH APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW! - **$1,775/month rent + $100 For W/S/G, plus own electric; Available Now **

**1 bed, 1 bath, 540 SF, Gym, Rooftop decks with view of city and Elliot Bay**

**First month's rent ($1,775) and security deposit ($1,775) due upon move in**

**Small to medium pets okay. No large pets**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Be the first to live in this new construction, perfect sought-after location in Capitol Hill! Bright and light filled condo! W/D/ in large bathroom, bedroom has custom sliding doors and built in cabinets. Open kitchen/living area with brand new SS appliances. Amenities include gym, third floor rooftop with gas fireplace and top floor roof deck with loungers, BBQ and games with amazing western view to city skyline and Elliot Bay. No car parking available but unit comes with separate and secure bike storage room. Condo has secure fob entry. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Home is located in great, very walkable Capitol Hill location with easy access to I5 and eastside. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are dining and entertainment options. Volunteer Park is a short walk away as well.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!



