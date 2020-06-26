All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7356 19th Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7356 19th Avenue Northwest
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

7356 19th Avenue Northwest

7356 19th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7356 19th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
craigslist - Map data OpenStreetMap
19th ave NW at 75th ave NW
(google map)

1BR / 1Ba 1000ft2 available jun 5

monday 2019-06-03

cats are OK - purrr
furnished
apartment
laundry on site
no smoking
off-street parking

Nice Furnished apartment (NS ) situated within a charming craftsman home in Crown hill.
This apartment is well suited to a single professional for single occupancy.
Furnishings include very Cofortable king Bed with linens and end tables,TV and stand. Sofa and futon.
Flat screen TV.
Dining table and chairs.
Coffee table/ chest.
Kitchen dishes and utensils.
Dishwasher in kitchen.
Four burner gas stove.
Stainless refrigerator.
Utility room with washer, dryer and storage shelves.
Entrance is off nice private perennial Garden there's a weber mesquite grill in the back yard.
Nice deck and outdoor seating in front of house. very quiet neighborhood and house

NEED 6 MONTH Minimum LEASE

20 minute walk to Downtown Ballards many restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques and only 5 minute walk to buses
for your downtown commute or to South Lake union

Includes all utilities,cable and Internet.

First and last plus non refundable out cleaning fee $200 this is used for cleaning crew to come in and clean when you leave.

References needed

Available June 5th viewing by appointment June 3rd
Cats Okay
Please respond with a short Bio of your
Job description, hobies and such

Feel free to call me

Thanks Carolyn show contact info 2068185172

(RLNE4945768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
7356 19th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 7356 19th Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 19th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7356 19th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 19th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 19th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7356 19th Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University