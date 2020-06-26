7356 19th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed parking stainless steel

19th ave NW at 75th ave NW

1BR / 1Ba 1000ft2 available jun 5



cats are OK - purrr

furnished

apartment

laundry on site

no smoking

off-street parking



Nice Furnished apartment (NS ) situated within a charming craftsman home in Crown hill.

This apartment is well suited to a single professional for single occupancy.

Furnishings include very Cofortable king Bed with linens and end tables,TV and stand. Sofa and futon.

Flat screen TV.

Dining table and chairs.

Coffee table/ chest.

Kitchen dishes and utensils.

Dishwasher in kitchen.

Four burner gas stove.

Stainless refrigerator.

Utility room with washer, dryer and storage shelves.

Entrance is off nice private perennial Garden there's a weber mesquite grill in the back yard.

Nice deck and outdoor seating in front of house. very quiet neighborhood and house



NEED 6 MONTH Minimum LEASE



20 minute walk to Downtown Ballards many restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques and only 5 minute walk to buses

for your downtown commute or to South Lake union



Includes all utilities,cable and Internet.



First and last plus non refundable out cleaning fee $200 this is used for cleaning crew to come in and clean when you leave.



References needed



Available June 5th viewing by appointment June 3rd

Cats Okay

Please respond with a short Bio of your

Job description, hobies and such



Feel free to call me



Thanks Carolyn show contact info 2068185172



