7356 19th Avenue Northwest

19th ave NW at 75th ave NW
1BR / 1Ba 1000ft2 available jun 5
monday 2019-06-03
cats are OK - purrr
furnished
apartment
laundry on site
no smoking
off-street parking
Nice Furnished apartment (NS ) situated within a charming craftsman home in Crown hill.
This apartment is well suited to a single professional for single occupancy.
Furnishings include very Cofortable king Bed with linens and end tables,TV and stand. Sofa and futon.
Flat screen TV.
Dining table and chairs.
Coffee table/ chest.
Kitchen dishes and utensils.
Dishwasher in kitchen.
Four burner gas stove.
Stainless refrigerator.
Utility room with washer, dryer and storage shelves.
Entrance is off nice private perennial Garden there's a weber mesquite grill in the back yard.
Nice deck and outdoor seating in front of house. very quiet neighborhood and house
NEED 6 MONTH Minimum LEASE
20 minute walk to Downtown Ballards many restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques and only 5 minute walk to buses
for your downtown commute or to South Lake union
Includes all utilities,cable and Internet.
First and last plus non refundable out cleaning fee $200 this is used for cleaning crew to come in and clean when you leave.
References needed
Available June 5th viewing by appointment June 3rd
Cats Okay
Please respond with a short Bio of your
Job description, hobies and such
Feel free to call me
Thanks Carolyn show contact info 2068185172
