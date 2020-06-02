All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

7313 3rd Ave NW

7313 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7313 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Available 11/01/19 This 1916 classic craftsman offers the best of Phinney Ridge and is close to Ballard. 2BR 1BA with fully fenced yard, deck, storage shed, and covered off street parking. Light filled house with crown molding and hardwood floors in the living, dining, and bedrooms. Bonus sunroom/office with french doors and lots of natural light. The bright kitchen has a dishwasher and updated refrigerator and oven. Private front yard with acoustical fencing and a covered grilling area. Large unfinished basement includes a full-size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Faux fireplace and built in shelves in living room. Built in cabinets in dining room. Extra features of this home include double paned windows, forced air heating and fiber optic internet. Easy walk to the grocery store, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. This is the first time on the rental market for this lovely, well maintained home. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Please note: Photos are from when the house was staged during previous sale.** Home is currently unfurnished. Feel free to call with any questions or to schedule a viewing. OPEN HOUSE this Saturday 10/19 1:00pm-3:00pm. We welcome you to come meet your new home!

Yard maintenance included. One year lease with option for six month lease.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12677674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 3rd Ave NW have any available units?
7313 3rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 3rd Ave NW have?
Some of 7313 3rd Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 3rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7313 3rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 3rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 7313 3rd Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7313 3rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7313 3rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7313 3rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7313 3rd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 3rd Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 7313 3rd Ave NW has a pool.
Does 7313 3rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7313 3rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 3rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 3rd Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

