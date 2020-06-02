7313 3rd Ave NW

Amenities

Available 11/01/19 This 1916 classic craftsman offers the best of Phinney Ridge and is close to Ballard. 2BR 1BA with fully fenced yard, deck, storage shed, and covered off street parking. Light filled house with crown molding and hardwood floors in the living, dining, and bedrooms. Bonus sunroom/office with french doors and lots of natural light. The bright kitchen has a dishwasher and updated refrigerator and oven. Private front yard with acoustical fencing and a covered grilling area. Large unfinished basement includes a full-size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Faux fireplace and built in shelves in living room. Built in cabinets in dining room. Extra features of this home include double paned windows, forced air heating and fiber optic internet. Easy walk to the grocery store, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. This is the first time on the rental market for this lovely, well maintained home. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Please note: Photos are from when the house was staged during previous sale.** Home is currently unfurnished. Feel free to call with any questions or to schedule a viewing. OPEN HOUSE this Saturday 10/19 1:00pm-3:00pm. We welcome you to come meet your new home!



Yard maintenance included. One year lease with option for six month lease.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12677674



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225853)