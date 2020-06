Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 2.5 bath near Greenlake with fenced backyard - 1998 build with open floor plan and hardwoods throughout main floor. Close to Green Lake, and minutes to shopping districts of Northgate, and Greenwood. Good size living room with gas fireplace, and sliding door access to patio and fenced back yard. Skylights on both full baths on upper level, make this a light and welcoming home. 1 car attached garage, washer & dryer in unit and backyard ready perfect for gardener.



