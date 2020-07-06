All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

709 18th Ave S

709 18th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

709 18th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
709 18th Ave S Available 12/20/19 Central District View Townhome - Available December 20th - Oh so close to everything and panoramic views of our beautiful city from the rooftop of this Central District neighborhood home. Greet the New Year in this spacious and sleek townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an incredible rooftop deck with stunning views of the city skyline, Olympic mountains, and Puget Sound. Main floor features an open floor plan with the fully equipped kitchen and dining area opening to a light-drenched living room. Also on this level is a powder room and coat/storage closet for your convenience, as well as access to the reserved parking space behind the home. On the second floor you will find two good-sized bedrooms, both with nice closet space, a full bathroom in between, and a laundry closet with full-sized washer and dryer. The master suite encompasses the third floor. A generously scaled master bedroom with access to a small patio. One large walk in closet off the bedroom and a second large closet in the bathroom area. Double sink vanity and lovely glass encased walk in shower and bathtub alcove make this master bath feel like you are in a luxury hotel! Last but not least is the rooftop deck. Lots of space to entertain, lounge, garden and barbecue! A gas line hook-up awaits your gas grill, and a faucet at the ready to water your rooftop garden. The star of the rooftop deck is the VIEWS! Panoramic views spanning the city skyline, Olympic mountain range, Puget Sound and surrounding layers of the neighborhood for day through night scenery to savor!
Close to everything: convenient access to I-5, I-90, just minutes to Downtown Seattle and Amazon SLU, the International district, and Capitol Hill. Neighborhood amenities include walkability to wonderful restaurants,
coffee shops, retail, night-life and grocery.
Cat or small dog under 30 pounds welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.
To schedule a viewing of this gorgeous home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #InternationalDistrict #CentralDistrict #Amazon #CapitolHill

(RLNE5384596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 18th Ave S have any available units?
709 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 18th Ave S have?
Some of 709 18th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
709 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 709 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 709 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 709 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 18th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 709 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 709 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 709 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 709 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

