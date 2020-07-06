Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

709 18th Ave S Available 12/20/19 Central District View Townhome - Available December 20th - Oh so close to everything and panoramic views of our beautiful city from the rooftop of this Central District neighborhood home. Greet the New Year in this spacious and sleek townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an incredible rooftop deck with stunning views of the city skyline, Olympic mountains, and Puget Sound. Main floor features an open floor plan with the fully equipped kitchen and dining area opening to a light-drenched living room. Also on this level is a powder room and coat/storage closet for your convenience, as well as access to the reserved parking space behind the home. On the second floor you will find two good-sized bedrooms, both with nice closet space, a full bathroom in between, and a laundry closet with full-sized washer and dryer. The master suite encompasses the third floor. A generously scaled master bedroom with access to a small patio. One large walk in closet off the bedroom and a second large closet in the bathroom area. Double sink vanity and lovely glass encased walk in shower and bathtub alcove make this master bath feel like you are in a luxury hotel! Last but not least is the rooftop deck. Lots of space to entertain, lounge, garden and barbecue! A gas line hook-up awaits your gas grill, and a faucet at the ready to water your rooftop garden. The star of the rooftop deck is the VIEWS! Panoramic views spanning the city skyline, Olympic mountain range, Puget Sound and surrounding layers of the neighborhood for day through night scenery to savor!

Close to everything: convenient access to I-5, I-90, just minutes to Downtown Seattle and Amazon SLU, the International district, and Capitol Hill. Neighborhood amenities include walkability to wonderful restaurants,

coffee shops, retail, night-life and grocery.

Cat or small dog under 30 pounds welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To schedule a viewing of this gorgeous home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #InternationalDistrict #CentralDistrict #Amazon #CapitolHill



(RLNE5384596)