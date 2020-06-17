703 18th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors coffee bar extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Duplex in the Heart of Seattle - - Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/245e2600b6

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Beautiful duplex home in highly desired neighborhood, minutes away from Downtown Seattle

- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more

- Large bedrooms with lots of natural light and extra storage

- Spacious back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment

- Walking Distance to First Hill Streetcar rail, easy commute to Downtown, and minutes from major freeways

- Walk to Washington Middle School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks



- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Last month's rent due at move in

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- $45 application fee per adult

- No pets allowed

- No smoking

- Video tour link: coming soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5147294)