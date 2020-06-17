All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

703 18th Ave S

703 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

703 18th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Duplex in the Heart of Seattle - - Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/245e2600b6
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Beautiful duplex home in highly desired neighborhood, minutes away from Downtown Seattle
- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more
- Large bedrooms with lots of natural light and extra storage
- Spacious back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment
- Walking Distance to First Hill Streetcar rail, easy commute to Downtown, and minutes from major freeways
- Walk to Washington Middle School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Last month's rent due at move in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- $45 application fee per adult
- No pets allowed
- No smoking
- Video tour link: coming soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 18th Ave S have any available units?
703 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 18th Ave S have?
Some of 703 18th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
703 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 703 18th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 703 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 703 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 703 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 703 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 703 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 703 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 703 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
