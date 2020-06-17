703 18th Ave S

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Duplex in the Heart of Seattle - - Link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/245e2600b6
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Beautiful duplex home in highly desired neighborhood, minutes away from Downtown Seattle
- Hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite counter-tops and much more
- Large bedrooms with lots of natural light and extra storage
- Spacious back yard offers privacy and tranquility, large balcony allows for outdoor entertainment
- Walking Distance to First Hill Streetcar rail, easy commute to Downtown, and minutes from major freeways
- Walk to Washington Middle School, coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Last month's rent due at move in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- $45 application fee per adult
- No pets allowed
- No smoking
- Video tour link: coming soon!
(RLNE5147294)