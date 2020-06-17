701 17th Ave #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This outstanding condo unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 ? bath. All bedrooms are generous in size. Master bed is a perfect place to relax while enjoying sunsets and mini views of downtown. Full bathroom has modern tile flooring and bright ambiance. Kitchen is well-kept and updated with granite counters. Also includes nice stainless steel Electrolux appliances including a refrigerator, oven, dish washer, and microwave. The spacious living room comes with great floor design and a cozy fire place. Natural light from windows totally gives out cool, calm and sophisticated feeling. In a great location, twelve blocks from downtown Seattle, with great access to hospitals, schools, shopping centers, and restaurants.



(RLNE5146486)