Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

701 17th Ave #202

701 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This outstanding condo unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 ? bath. All bedrooms are generous in size. Master bed is a perfect place to relax while enjoying sunsets and mini views of downtown. Full bathroom has modern tile flooring and bright ambiance. Kitchen is well-kept and updated with granite counters. Also includes nice stainless steel Electrolux appliances including a refrigerator, oven, dish washer, and microwave. The spacious living room comes with great floor design and a cozy fire place. Natural light from windows totally gives out cool, calm and sophisticated feeling. In a great location, twelve blocks from downtown Seattle, with great access to hospitals, schools, shopping centers, and restaurants.

(RLNE5146486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 17th Ave #202 have any available units?
701 17th Ave #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 17th Ave #202 have?
Some of 701 17th Ave #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 17th Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
701 17th Ave #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 17th Ave #202 pet-friendly?
No, 701 17th Ave #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 701 17th Ave #202 offer parking?
No, 701 17th Ave #202 does not offer parking.
Does 701 17th Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 17th Ave #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 17th Ave #202 have a pool?
No, 701 17th Ave #202 does not have a pool.
Does 701 17th Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 701 17th Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 17th Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 17th Ave #202 has units with dishwashers.
