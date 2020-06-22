All apartments in Seattle
699 John Street #303

699 John Street · (206) 371-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

699 John Street, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 699 John Street #303 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
lobby
yoga
699 John Street #303 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful SLU Custom Studio - Marselle Condominiums - Beautiful 3rd floor custom Studio condo! Floor to ceiling windows with Space Needle views. This condo features walnut hardwood floors throughout, slab granite counter tops with under mount sinks & GE stainless steel appliances. One secure parking spot, w/s/g included in the rent! Nestled at the foot of the Space Needle, Marselle offers a fitness center, yoga studio, huge rooftop terrace with amazing views, and a stunning lobby. The Marselle is defining a new skyline where views of Lake Union, the Space Needle & greater downtown all come into focus. Great access to major freeways and steps from the Amazon.com headquarters, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation corporate offices. Come live in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the city!!!

Features Great Layout for a Studio
Front Loading Stacked Washer & Dryer
California Closet Organizers in Both Closets
2 Ceiling Fans
Dishwasher
1 Secured Parking Spot
Gym & Yoga Studio
Common Event Room
Sorry--no pets

G/W/S included. Tenant pays electricity.

Please email inquiries and to schedule appointments. Unit will be move in ready the first week of July.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1923759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 John Street #303 have any available units?
699 John Street #303 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 John Street #303 have?
Some of 699 John Street #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 John Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
699 John Street #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 John Street #303 pet-friendly?
No, 699 John Street #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 699 John Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 699 John Street #303 does offer parking.
Does 699 John Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 John Street #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 John Street #303 have a pool?
No, 699 John Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 699 John Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 699 John Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 699 John Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 John Street #303 has units with dishwashers.
