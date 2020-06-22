Amenities

699 John Street #303 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful SLU Custom Studio - Marselle Condominiums - Beautiful 3rd floor custom Studio condo! Floor to ceiling windows with Space Needle views. This condo features walnut hardwood floors throughout, slab granite counter tops with under mount sinks & GE stainless steel appliances. One secure parking spot, w/s/g included in the rent! Nestled at the foot of the Space Needle, Marselle offers a fitness center, yoga studio, huge rooftop terrace with amazing views, and a stunning lobby. The Marselle is defining a new skyline where views of Lake Union, the Space Needle & greater downtown all come into focus. Great access to major freeways and steps from the Amazon.com headquarters, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation corporate offices. Come live in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the city!!!



Features Great Layout for a Studio

Front Loading Stacked Washer & Dryer

California Closet Organizers in Both Closets

2 Ceiling Fans

Dishwasher

1 Secured Parking Spot

Gym & Yoga Studio

Common Event Room

Sorry--no pets



G/W/S included. Tenant pays electricity.



Please email inquiries and to schedule appointments. Unit will be move in ready the first week of July.



